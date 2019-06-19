SCEC to host Red Cross blood drive

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 715-796-7000 or sign up at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code St Croix Cooperative (note the lack of a period and difference in name).

"Hosting a blood drive coincides with the seventh Cooperative Principle of Concern for Community," said Michele DeLong, Communications & Events Coordinator. "With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor."

Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.

"The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition," SCEC Wellness Committee Chair Tonya Gullixson said. "We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood."

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone, and is often used to treat trauma patients.

For more information about St. Croix Electric Cooperative, visit scecnet.net.