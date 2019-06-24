“We’re excited to partner with The Deerfield to provide easy access off 8th Street and room for the market to grow,” said Kelly Barrett, coordinator for the farmer’s market.

"Hosting a farmers’ market and working with community partners to do so, fits right in with the mission of Westfields Hospital & Clinic, which is to improve health and well being in partnership with our members, patients and community,” said Barrett. “It’s our intent to make it easier than ever to get fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables by offering an additional outlet for growers in our community.

Vendors wishing to participate may contact Kelly Barrett, at kelly.m.barrett@westfieldshospital.com for more information and an application form.

“Our New Richmond community is so fortunate to have this mid-week market available. The Deerfield hopes that by providing a more visible and accessible location on the south side of our campus, that both customers and vendors will benefit. Thank you to Westfields for including us in this opportunity” said Jen Anderson, Deerfield campus administrator.