4-H clubs to create newest Cedar Crest Ice Cream Flavor

According to Brenda Scheider, Executive Director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, the contest is a great opportunity for 4-H youth to work together to develop and name their flavor.

"The most exciting part of the contest is the winning flavor will be available through Cedar Crest beginning next June," said Scheider.

The annual contest has already yielded popular flavors including Deep Woods, created by the Badger Boosters 4-H Club of West Bend and Deep Space, developed by the Baraboo Valley 4-H Club. The Springbrook 4-H Club of New Richmond created the 2018 winning entry named Wisconsin Campfire S'mores, which is vanilla ice cream with a toasted marshmallow swirl, Reese's© cups, chocolate chunks and graham cracker crumbles, available now.

The winning flavors are introduced during June Dairy Month and available throughout the summer at ice cream parlors that serve Cedar Crest Ice Cream.

A panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest judges the entries. The company manufacturers more than 80 flavors of ice cream, along with frozen custard, gelato and sherbet at its Manitowoc, Wis., plant, and distributes products in five states. Many of the flavors now produced by Cedar Crest, including Shipwreck and Elephant Tracks, are a result of the contest.

More information, and the entry form, are available at cedarcresticecream.com. Entries are due by Oct. 1, 2019. The winner will be announced in December 2019.