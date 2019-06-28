Every week a different family friendly entertainer performs for free. Pack a summer picnic, bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the sounds of local favorite, Jodi Mealey, from 6:30-8 p.m.

With a unique blend of smooth jazz combined with a powerhouse belt, Mealey sings classic jazz like "Autumn Leaves" and "Forever," in addition to popular hits by artists such as Caro Emerald, Camila Cabella and Jason Mraz. Once again, she will perform with her husband, Matt Mealey on trumpet, Adam Bever on drums, Jason McLean on bass and Bernie Wollenberg on guitar.

Mealey is an award-winning vocalist and active contract musician with an extensive background (and degree) in vocal performance. In addition to performing lead roles in operas, musicals, plays and touring with the Kids from Wisconsin, she was also a featured singer and dancer on the S.S. Independence cruise ship, which toured the Hawaiian Islands.

Mealey is passionate about teaching and directing the choirs at the New Richmond High School, where she works alongside her husband, who directs the bands. She is entering her seventh year of teaching music for the New Richmond School District, where her three children also attend school. Mealey loves working with young people where she can focus on passing along her love of music in her own unique, highly energetic style.

The evening is sponsored by Hometown Investments & Insurance Services and the Earley Law Office. There will be pop, water, juice boxes and popcorn available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move into the pavilion, with limited seating. For further information, call the Heritage Center at 715-246-3276.