Heffron named 2019 Rotarian of the Year

The Four-Way Test was created by Herbert J. Taylor and introduced to Rotary during his term as an international director in the 1940's. The four questions stand today as the standard by which all Rotarians' behaviour is be measured.

• Is it the truth?

• Is it fair to all concerned?

• Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

• Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

Heffron's resume includes significant contributions to the mission and operation of the New Richmond Club, and to numerous community organizations.

Heffron lives in Afton, Minn., but comes "home" to volunteer in many activities including Ruby's Pantry, roadside clean-up and other club events for in New Richmond.

Heffron is coordinating an international Rotary project in which a group of NR Rotary Club members will travel to Panama this fall to team up with their local Rotary club to build a bathroom and sanitation project at an elementary school.

Heffron volunteers as the chair of the Westfields Hospital & Clinic Foundation Board of Directors. He also regularly helps out with other volunteer projects, such as escorting patients around campus during recent construction projects.

Heffron volunteers regularly at Ruby's Pantry. The Pop-Up Pantry distributes food to those in need every third Thursday of the month at the National Guard Armory. The faith-based nonprofit ministry collects surplus food from food corporations in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois and distributes it through more than 65 sites in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In its three years of existence, New Richmond's pantry site has given nearly $4,000 to people in need with the $2 of each donation share.

On several occasions since 2014, Heffron has donated a vacation package which included a five-night stay at a villa at Red Frog Beach in Bocas del Toro, a tropical rainforest paradise in Panama, to the club's annual St. Croix Art & Culinary Show auction to help raise money to be used for local projects including the club's STRIVE scholarship program.

With his generosity the club has raised more than $20,000.

The voting this year clearly identified Heffron as the Rotarian who was the most deserving through his actions and commitment to Rotary Club of New Richmond.