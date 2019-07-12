National Guard members from the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry to deploy to Afghanistan
About 400 National Guard members from the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry have been scheduled to deploy to Afghanistan and the Ukraine. Local members are scheduled to depart from the New Richmond Armory at 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 17. Buses will be departing from the Armory and traveling down Knowles Avenue
In recognition of their eminent deployment, an event is planned at the UW Stout Johnson Fieldhouse on Sunday, July 14, at noon. A number of Wisconsin dignitaries are invited including Governor Evers. Well wishers are encouraged to attend.
The unit, based in Eau Claire, includes companies from Menomonie, New Richmond, Rice Lake, Arcadia, Onalaska, River Falls and Abbotsford.