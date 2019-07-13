Hillside Series welcomes local band Phil and the Blanks

All four of the band members are from the New Richmond area. They are not only band mates, but also the best of friends. With more than 160 years of musical experience between them, they became "Phil and the Blanks." Sit back, relax and sing along with great classic rock by great classic guys.

Band members include: Jerry Germain - bass, banjo, guitar and vocals; Tom Niermaier - guitar, mandolin, harmonica, banjo and vocals; Phil Wallander - guitar and vocals; and Tom Greene - percussion.

The evening is sponsored by Royal Credit Union.

There will be pop and popcorn available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, the event will move into the pavilion with limited seating. For further information, call the Heritage Center at 715-246-3276.