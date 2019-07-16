Foster wins Somerset Community Food Pantry 50/50 raffle

The Somerset Community Food Pantry recently picked its 50/50 ticket winner from Pea Soup Days. This year’s winner was Mike Foster, who won $2,280. Each year, Somerset Community Food Pantry board members sell raffle tickets up to and at Somerset Pea Soup Days. The winner receives half of the amount collected and the pantry gets the other half. Pictured are (from left) Cindy Jonas-Christen, Betsy Foster, Mick Foster and Jean Wendt. Submitted photo