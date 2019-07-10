The memorial includes 31 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of almost 5,000 of the nation's fallen since Sept. 11, 2001. This memorial was unveiled nationally at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on Sept. 2, 2017. This is the first time the memorial will be displayed in the state of Wisconsin.

The national memorial also includes a Tribute Tower to recognize service men and women who died from training accidents or attacks while stationed stateside or on overseas bases. Those who returned from war with the invisible wounds of PTSD and succumbed to suicide are included on a Tribute Tower that recognizes the tragedy of PTSD.

Organizers of the event are looking for help contacting Gold Star families so they can include every single American who has died since Sept. 11, 2001, in The War on Terror. There is no fee for families, just visit RememberingOurFallen.org and provide basic information and two photos of their fallen loved one.

The public is invited to view the "Remembering Our Fallen" memorial from Friday, July 12, through, Sunday, July 14. The memorial will be open continuously, 24 hours every day. On Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m., a memorial service will be held and all are welcome to attend to honor the sacrifice that these men and women have made.

"We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom. We must remember these American heroes and speak their names when we see their family members," said Bill Williams, Vice President and co-founder of Patriotic Productions, the non-profit responsible for this memorial. "This memorial is created to travel, stopping in cities and communities all across the nation so more people will have the opportunity to honor and remember our Fallen from one of the longest wars in our nation's history. We are thankful to Baldwin Cave Dahl American Legion Post #240 for hosting this beautiful and somber memorial."

A directory of the Fallen, along with a tour schedule and additional information, can be found at RememberingOurFallen.org.

The Baldwin Cave Dahl American Legion Post #240 is proud to sponsor this memorial and wishes to thank all the businesses and individuals who donated to this worthy endeavor.