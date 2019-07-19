Hillside Series welcomes Steve Meyer and True Heat

The band includes Meyer on guitar, harmonica and vocals, Nightie Martin on drums, John Donovan on bass and Paul Zadach on Keyboard and sax. Meyer formed the group in the late 1980s and has been performing shows in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota since.

He started playing harmonica and guitar in a local band from New Richmond in 1971. Moving back from California in 1986, Meyer started True Heat, which he continues to front, along with playing in other groups. The band members all have backgrounds in performance and national touring.

There will be pop and popcorn available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, the event will move into the pavilion, with limited seating. For further information, call the Heritage Center at 715-246-3276.