Upcoming events set to support Hammond Community Library

Also, the Friends would like community members to mark their calendars for several events:

• On Saturday during Heartland Days (Aug. 8-11), the Friends will host a book sale at the library.

• Saturday, Sept. 28, will be a Family Fun Day with an art sale and auction. The event will feature jump houses, games, raffles and more. The art sale and auction will open on Friday, Sept. 27, so come see art and craft pieces from professionals, amateurs and children. Each piece will be up for silent bid and/or sale.

• The Friends will partner with Parkside Restaurant on Monday, Oct. 7 for a burger night. Have a great meal and support the library at the same time. The Friends will host a 50/50 raffle along with the event.

• Saturday, Oct. 19, will feature the return of the Haunted Library along with the Friends' Trunk-or-Treat event.

If you have an interest in assisting with the Family Fun Day or the Haunted Library/Trunk-or-Treat event, or if you are interested in joining the Friends of the Hammond Community Library, contact HammondLibraryFriends@gmail.com.