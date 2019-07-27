Singer, songwriter Bill Leahy to perform at Hillside Series

Over the years, Leahy has performed in stage musicals and choirs, as well as a coffee house singer and guitarist. He performed or was the lead in many musicals with the Willow River Players and at The Phipps in Hudson. Many times he was also the musical director. Some of his favorites include: "The Music Man," "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Grease," "Forever Plaid," "Pump Boys and Dinettes" and "Guys on Ice."

Leahy is also a songwriter and has written songs as gifts for weddings, for Stagedoor plays, but mainly just because he enjoys it. He has three adult daughters and three granddaughters age 5, 2 1/2 and 4 months. Leahy feels blessed with the gift of music and fortunate for the great opportunities he has had and continues to have.

For the Hillside series, Leahy will perform some old favorites by Neil Young, James Taylor, Cat Stevens, Paul Simon, and Harry Chapin, to name a few. He will also perform some of his original tunes.

The evening is sponsored by Edward Jones - Tyson Lybeck & Pete Kling. There will be pop and popcorn available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, the event will move into the pavilion, with limited seating. For further information, call the Heritage Center at 715-246-3276.