The Balance of State Continuum is an organization of homeless service providers in Wisconsin. Each local area will count the homeless who are either sheltered in a facility or unsheltered and living on the streets. The Point in Time count simultaneously occurs in each county in January and July.

Volunteers in each area walk the streets to determine how many individuals are going unsheltered. The volunteers are equipped with the knowledge to assist those individuals in getting connected to local resources for food and shelter. Each community submits its counts for that night. Those numbers are then used to determine if the services provided in the county are meeting the needs of those who are homeless.

The Salvation Army will be participating in the count and making sure that all homeless individuals who are located on this evening in July will be informed of the services available to them. For more information, visit sagraceplace.org or facebook.com/GracePlaceSalvationArmy.

If you would like to help in this effort by volunteering, contact Jacky at 715-529-1283. To learn more about the Balance of State Continuum, visit boscoc.org.