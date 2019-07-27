Blue jeans & country dreams at the 2019 St. Croix County Fair
From a heat index of 106 to flash flood conditions to the Fairest of the Fair and spitting crickets, the 2019 St. Croix County Fair had it all. Thousands of folks made their way through the gates over the course of the annual five day affair in Glenwood City to watch judging of every kind of farm animal from chickens to cattle. Hard to believe, but if livestock was not your thing, there were plenty of other options from carnival rides, tractor pulls and ATV mud races to live raptor programs, clogging, muttin' bustin' and the Whitesidewalls.