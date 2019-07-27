1 / 42

Alumni participated in a first-time swine showmanship competition Friday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 42

Evelyn White of New Richmond, a member of the Forest Timberwolves, finds a few minutes of down time to read a book while watching over her sheep at the 2019 St. Croix County Fair. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 42

(From left): Sisters Riley, MacKenzie and Aubrey McClelland got to feel raw wool before it gets spun into yarn at a wool spinning demonstration by Jackie Vance at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 42

Awaiting judgment during the Jr. Fair Rabbits & Cavies event Friday morning at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 42

A St. Croix County Fair tradition, Pickles the Clown was on hand Friday afternoon demonstrating her extraordinary balloon sculpture skills. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 42

Fair volunteer Valerie Meijer gets acquainted with a crested guinea pig as all the animals were inspected upon check in at the county fair. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 42

Marilynn Amundson was one of the assistants who brought the flowers to be judged during the action at the St. Croix County Fair last Thursday. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 42

Several area royal courts attended the St. Croix County Fair’s Fairest of the Fairest of the Fair coronation to support their fellow royalty. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 42

Judge Ralph Kahler confers with competitor Kennedy Langness during a showmanship round at the Jr. Fair Beef judging on Friday morning at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 42

Members of the Rolling Hills 4H Club put on a drama at Croix Court for their friends, family and other fair goers on Thursday, July 18, during the St. Croix County Fair. The group’s drama featured knights, fairies, princesses, wizards and dragons. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 42

Evelyn Bakken, a member of the Rolling Hills 4H Club, gives her introduction speech for her candidacy for Junior Fairest of the Fair at Croix Court during the Fairest of the Fair coronation on Thursday, July 18. Bakken ended up being named first attendant, a position she was named to at last year’s fair, after Lilyana Steinke — of the Roberts Ribbon Reapers — was named Junior Fairest of the Fair. Steinke wasn’t present at the coronation due to a prior engagement. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 42

Kayci Ellefson competed in the pole bending competition as part of the Jr. Fair Horse Gymkhana event Friday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 42

Pickles the Clown roamed the grounds of the St. Croix County Fair, offering entertainment wherever she went. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia 14 / 42

Gracie Perkinsgreene and Leo just completed competing in the Jr. Fair Rabbits & Cavies event at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 15 / 42

Harper Caress (left) gets set to whack her sister, Madison, in the National Guard jousting tent at the St. Croix County Fair. The sisters, from Glenwood City, were enjoying the fair activities on Thursday. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia 16 / 42

Jessica Moor, a 2019 Baldwin-Woodville High School graduate, was crowned the St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair at the fair’s Fairest Coronation at Croix Court on Thursday, July 18. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 17 / 42

Josh Anderson and his calf portrayed painter Bob Ross and his painting “Lone Pine” during the Dress A Calf Contest Friday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 18 / 42

Sienna Bengston of the Roberts Ribbon Reapers gets her steer groomed for the show ring on Thursday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia 19 / 42

A pair of “judges” (right) wait to react to the performances of the Roberts Ribbon Reapers "singing contestants" during the group’s 4H music performance at Croix Court on Thursday, July 18. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 20 / 42

A dragon, fairy and princess were just a few of the characters that members of the Rolling Hills 4H Club portrayed at the St. Croix County Fair’s music and drama presentations on Thursday, July 18. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 21 / 42

Josh Overland attempted a stare down with a Merlin Falcon Friday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 22 / 42

Photography judge Anthony Baier tells the assembled crowd what he likes about a photo during the photography judging that was completed Thursday at the St. Croix County Fair. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia 23 / 42

Apollo jumps into owner Jessica Moor’s arms after finishing one of the exercises in Wednesday’s junior dog show. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 24 / 42

Winners of the Dress A Calf contest were (from left) Josh Anderson and his calf portraying painter Bob Ross and his painting “Lone Pine” - third place; Deputy Makayla Weyer and her calf Brita portraying the Barn Police (second place); and Avayah Anderson and her calf Luna portraying a "Senorita Selling Flowers" - first place. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 25 / 42

Politicians Annabelle (left) and Jamie Fogerty were decked out in balloons Friday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 26 / 42

Joe Krumrie of River Valley Raptors kept his audience captive with the help of Dani, a Red-tailed Hawk Friday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 27 / 42

Three-year-old Arlan Hague put everything he had into the Kiddie Tractor Pull Friday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 28 / 42

Judge Taylor Deling gives an entrant the once-over Friday morning during the Jr. Fair Rabbits & Cavies event at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 29 / 42

April Daniels had a challenging task in judging all the high quality quilts that were entered at the St. Croix County Fair. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia 30 / 42

The 2019 St .Croix County Outstanding Older Adult Award Recipients (from left): Brad Beckman, ADRC Administrator; Lorraine Michael of River Falls, Irene Schmidt of Connersville, David and Daisy Jennings of Downing, Patricia Otto of New Richmond, Ruth Severson of Deer Park, Vivian Kemling of New Richmond, Rosie and Dick Newton of Baldwin and Paulette Anderson, ADRC Council Chair. Submitted photo 31 / 42

Delila Johnson and her calf, Strawberry, dressed up as a cowgirl and her horse for the Dress A Calf Contest Friday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 32 / 42

(From left): David Thompson, Tori Butler and Lauren Thompson worked behind the scenes shucking sweet corn at the 4-H food court Friday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 33 / 42

Kaylee Raymond from the Baldwin Wide Awake 4-H Club competed Friday afternoon during the Jr. Fair Swine competition at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 34 / 42

Torilynn Ellefson and Levi awaited their turn during the pole bending competition as part of the Jr. Fair Horse Gymkhana event Friday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 35 / 42

The Roberts Ribbon Reapers waved their hands through the air during one of the several songs the group sang for friends, family and fair goers during the St. Croix County Fair on Thursday, July 18, under the Croix Court tent. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 36 / 42

Addyson Lee stood out from the crowd with her rainbow colored hair at the St. Croix County Fair Friday afternoon in Glenwood City. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 37 / 42

(From left): Friends Susan Kahler, Vicki Waters, Anne Moe and Linda Stalhiem stayed cool with the help of ice cream Friday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 38 / 42

Nicholas Lentz of Rolling Hills 4-H celebrates with his dog after completing an exercise in the junior dog show at the St. Croix County Fair on Wednesday, July 17. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 39 / 42

Thursday was the day to get the fair animals prepped for the show ring. Here Kenedi Langness (front) of New Richmond and Hannah Geisler of Hudson (back) work to get a steer groomed. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia 40 / 42

Scout Hogan of River Valley Raptors introduced Rufus, an Eastern Screech Owl, to a group of kids Friday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fair. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 41 / 42