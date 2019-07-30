Stu Jam II fundraiser set for Aug. 2 at Champs

Nelson spent an instrumental career working for and within the city of New Richmond. He served as President of Bremer Bank, as well as President of Star Prairie Land Preservation Trust, and was Citizen of the Year in 2013. The first Stu Jam took place after he died five years ago.

The Trust established the McMurtrie Preserve, which is a 63-acre outdoor classroom, situated on 1,400 feet of Cedar Lake's shoreline. The preserve envelopes vast diversity of wildlife habitats, educational opportunities, and even an eagle's nest.

"This fundraiser is incredibly important because the Preserve offers amazing opportunities for children to get out of the classroom and learn about their natural surroundings from a hands-on perspective. That was Dad's biggest hope: that kids would learn more about the natural environment around them," said Nelson's daughter Kara Gaspord.

Musicians on the bill for the event include:

• Local band Girl Food fronted by New Richmond musician Collin Campbell, who cameos as hip hop sensation 'Lil Toot

• Smothered in Bacon, a duo of 1990 NRHS grads who don't have mullets anymore, hailing from New Orleans

• Hudson-based band Whiskey and Bacon

• Woodbury singer-songwriter Aiden Cremeans

Stu Jam II will also feature over a dozen silent auction items from local merchants, Stu Jam Jam made by local artisan Vicky Gaspord, and a fully refurbished 1942 Philco model radio, donated by New Richmond resident Mike Kelly.

"This event promises to be an incredible Friday night. 100% of proceeds going to a great local cause, paired with 100% fun and lots of great music in honor of Stu!" said Gaspord.