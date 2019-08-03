Medallion hunt among new features of Heartland Days

"You need to see all that the Lions have done to make our community event worth coming to see," said Celebration Committee member Katie Bihner.

According to Celebration Committee member Kailey Nourse, the festival will introduce a medallion hunt at this year's event, with clues being announced at events throughout the festival weekend. The first clue will be read at 7 p.m. Friday night during the Community Appreciation Dinner, while the next two will be read at the car show on Saturday at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The final clue will be read at the end of the grand parade on Sunday. The person who finds the medallion — which must be found by 4 p.m. on Sunday — will receive a $100 gift card. Clues will also be posted to the Hammond Lions Club Facebook page.

All festival events — except for the Royalty Coronation which will be held at the St. Croix Central Auditorium — will be held at the newly named Hammond Lions Recreational Grounds, 1500 Ridgeway St. The festival was held at the recreational grounds last year, but this year the grounds will feature permanent structures rather than tents, according to Bihner.

The opening night of the festival will kick off with the Community Appreciation Dinner at 5 p.m. and will feature the introduction of Heartland Days royalty candidates, the 2019 Grand Marshal Sue Frank and the presentation of the Heartland Award. The bean bag tournament will start at 5:30 p.m., with the Baby Show starting at 6 p.m. The Panther Pant 5K Run/Walk will start at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday will feature the annual United Fire & Rescue Car Show along Davis Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the 3-on-3 basketball tournament starting going from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the high school. A euchre tournament will start at noon at the park, with the Hammond Lions Tractor Pull starting at 3 p.m. The Miss Hammond Royal Coronation will start at 4 p.m. in the St. Croix Central Auditorium.

The annual grand parade along Davis Street will start at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, with a Fun Fest to follow at Trinity Lutheran Church. The kids pedal pull will start at 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.

"People can look forward to the Zor Road Runners, the St. Croix Central Marching Band and the royalty floats during this year's parade," said Bihner.

For more information on the festival, visit Hammondheartlanddays.com.