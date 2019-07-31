Ox Cart Days releases second medallion hunt clue

The medallion, a silver disk emblazoned with the Lions' logo, will be located on public property in the village of Star Prairie. The medallion will never be hidden where a person would have to disturb or destroy any village plant life or property.

One lucky winner will be awarded $100 on Sunday, Aug. 18, at approximately 5 p.m. If you have purchased an Ox Cart Days Button, there will be a larger sum awarded. Ox Cart Days buttons will be released soon, refer to the Star Prairie Lions Facebook page or website for availability.

Clue No. 1

Hello all medallion seekers. It's time to put on your sneakers.

Where oh where shall I go, doesn't anybody know?

Clue No. 2

Summer days are for outdoor fun; this park has room for all to run.

This park has many hiding places, so be sure to check all the spaces.