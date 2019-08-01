It all began more than 20 years ago. Sir was invited by his sister-in-law to sing at a nursing home where she was the activities director. At the time, Joe and his brothers had a band called "The Sir Brothers." They began doing the Elvis show as part of a concert event. It soon became the biggest part of the show and they performed it all over the Midwest.

After the band quit performing, Sir continued the show on his own. He was invited to a church to perform and that's when he discovered Elvis' gospel songs. Sir realized that it was a great way to connect people to the gospel through the life and music of Elvis Presley. A new band formed called the Rockabilly Rebels. It includes musicians and singers from the area.

Along with being a singer and entertainer, Sir is also a pastor. He began as a youth pastor in Iowa and after moving to New Richmond he continued his ministry. Currently, he is the lead pastor at a home church called Jesus Family Fellowship and also a pastor for the Prelude Dementia Care Facility in Woodbury. He has been married to wife Sharon for 28 years and they have two adult children. His daughter Samantha performs with her dad and also writes and sings her own songs. His son Zach is in the National Guard and will sometimes help with lights and sound for the show.

Sir has been performing the Elvis Show for just about every type of event imaginable. He truly becomes Elvis. He will make you feel as if you are back in time when it all happened. Elvis may be gone, but the legend lives on.

The evening is sponsored by Johnson Motors and Johnson Ford. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. You are welcome to bring food and beverages. This is a nonsmoking event. There will be pop and popcorn available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, the event will move into the pavilion, with limited seating. For further information, call the Heritage Center at 715-246-3276.