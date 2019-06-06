An hour after the afternoon show's finale, fairgoers mingled downtown with the locals. About half-past 5 p.m., a short torrent of rain, followed by a brief barrage of hail, pelted the rooftops and open carriages. The outburst sent the locals and visitors running home or seeking refuge in the nearest business. It seemed the deluge had passed, but it had only been a prelude. Suddenly, the sky grew darker and more violent; ferocious thunder and lightning warned the residents that this would be no ordinary June storm.

About the same time, a funnel cloud appeared over Lake St. Croix. Leaving the lake, it headed east-northeast for a time, just skirting the southern edge of Hudson before taking a more northerly direction. In Anna Epley's epic narrative of the storm and its aftermath, "A Modern Hurculaneum," farmer Edward Hyde testified, "It was joined just below Boardman by a larger and blacker cloud coming from the direction of Stillwater, and from this point on to beyond New Richmond it seemed as if all the demons of hell were turned loose to do their worst."

Indeed, the brutal cyclone wreaked havoc on several farms and their occupants. On the countryside southwest of New Richmond, homes and farm buildings were cut down into timber, and livestock was assaulted without mercy. Again, from Mrs. Epley's book, "...a herd of seventeen fine bred Holstein cattle, property of M.S. Bell which has been seen but a short time previously contentedly grazing in the pasture, were hurled eighty rods (440 yards) to the southeastward and piled in a dead heap."

45 miles

The mammoth tornado tore along the ground for 45 miles, cutting a northeasterly path all the way into Barron County. The heart of New Richmond's business district, and the neighborhoods both east and west of Main Street (Knowles Avenue), lay directly in the center of the twister's path. On today's city map, it would cut a ragged diagonal gash, at times 1,000 feet wide, from south and west of WITC, up through Mary Park before it departed across the wide spread of the Willow River.

As it ripped through the center of town, it carried the 1.- ton Methodist Church bell 200 feet from its foundation. The pulpit Bible would later be found near Deer Park, mostly intact. More than 100 homes were completely leveled, and roughly 40 retail and service shops on Main Street were reduced to piles of rubble. In addition to both downtown banks, the city lost its post office, the telephone exchange, the water tower and power station, the Omaha train depot, and three churches. The iron bridge spanning the Willow River at First Street was torn out and strewn into the water or along the banks.

Deadliest tornado

Throughout the city's center, what had already been laid waste by the cyclone was consumed by the fires that engulfed the shattered buildings and smoldered for the next few days. The storm took 117 lives, between the ages of 2 and 97, and it injured another 125. It is still recorded as the deadliest tornado to ever strike Wisconsin, and one of the 10 worst in United States history.

With telephone and telegraph lines torn out, the city was completely cut off from the rest of the world. Messengers were immediately dispatched on horse or hand-powered rail cars to nearby communities to send distress calls as far and wide as possible. Some of the early reports were erroneous. The next day's headlines in the Twin Cities and throughout Wisconsin told of 500 dead in New Richmond. Another false report held that Dr. Frank Epley had been immobilized by two broken legs and that Dr. Wade had been killed. In truth, Dr. Epley emerged from his cellar largely unharmed and was busy tending to the wounded. Dr. Wade had been out of town when the storm hit, arriving in the midst of the mayhem later the same night.

False details aside, the calls for help were quickly answered. By 9 p.m. that night, the first doctor had arrived from Hammond; five hours later, a train from Chippewa Falls delivered additional medical personnel and supplies. Fire brigades, doctors and nurses were brought by train from Stillwater, St. Paul, Marshfield and Stevens Point, and several others traveled from neighboring towns.

Militia steps in

The next day, the Gov. Edward Scofield ordered the state militia to step in to patrol the ruins and protect the property, and Company "C" was clearing the ground to set up tents. As donations of money began to come in from throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota, and eventually across the country, the governor appointed an Executive Committee to oversee disbursements. The money was supplemented by medical supplies, cots and mattresses for the wounded being cared for in the school and churches still standing.

Only two properties had insurance against tornado damage. Fire insurance was common among businesses and homeowners; however, as the cyclone had first demolished the buildings, the insurance companies, by and large, refused to pay. Members of the Executive Committee even traveled to Chicago to try and negotiate sensible settlements with several insurance companies, to no avail.

No amount of aid could have compensated the ultimate cost to so many families. Several homes lost more than a single member. Most notable among them was the household of Stephen N. Hawkins. Mr. Hawkins had been one of New Richmond's earliest residents, establishing himself as a successful businessman and attorney. He and two of his sons were not at home on West Fourth Street when the cyclone struck. His wife, two daughters and youngest son, father-in-law, niece, and a household maid were all taken away. Mr. Hawkins was badly injured in the Bank of New Richmond building where he kept his law office, but recuperated over two weeks at a St. Paul hospital. Eventually, he recovered, remarried, rebuilt both home and office, and served as mayor in the early 1900s.

Determined to rebuild

In many ways, Stephen Hawkins' revival mirrored that of the whole community. As the shock and grief began to ease, it gave way to the citizens' devotion and determination to rebuild their city. Of the 40 businesses on Main Street that were wiped out on June 12, 1899, only two decided not to rebuild. By year's end, nearly all the rest were back in business. In time, both sides of Main Street had thriving, tightly-knit neighborhoods once again.

In addition to Mrs. Epley's study of the cyclone and the people's remarkable recovery, "A Modern Herculaneum," the Carleton A. Friday Memorial Library also has Mary Sather's volume, "They Built Their City Twice" and another first-hand account, "The New Richmond Cyclone," by Mrs. A.G. Boehm. There is also a collection of news stories that have been published over the years, and a history file full of information about S.N. Hawkins and his family.

At the New Richmond Heritage Center, you can visit an exhibit dedicated to June 12, 1899 and the aftermath. Individual accounts of survival and revival are featured, along with physical artifacts of household items from 1899 that were spared.

On the 120th anniversary of the New Richmond Cyclone of 1899, the community is remembering those who were lost, and celebrating the heroes of the renewal of "The City Beautiful." At Cyclone Park, dedicated on the 100th anniversary of the disaster, the trees that honor the victims have been illuminated, and some have been replaced. The 117th tree will be planted on June 12, at 6 p.m., the time the catastrophe struck, church bells will ring throughout the city to pay tribute.

Myths and Legends

Misinformation and exaggeration were not invented with the rise of social media. Over the years, and still today, myths and misunderstandings have continued to be a part of the story of "The New Richmond Cyclone of 1899."

Was it a cyclone or a tornado?

Depending on your standards, either term can apply. To a meteorologist, New Richmond suffered an EF-5 tornado. Like all tornadoes, it was born out of a cumulonimbus "supercell" thunderstorm cloud. True cyclones, on the other hand, are limited to large-scale air masses that rotate around a strong center of low pressure, and they form over the oceans near the equator. Depending on the location, they might also be called hurricanes or typhoons. Still, in common parlance, the term cyclone is widely understood to mean "enormous, devastating tornado," and that was certainly the shared understanding at the end of the 19th century in middle-America.

Was it really an EF-5 tornado?

The best answer is "probably." Mrs. Epley's book was revised in 1988 to include an introduction to tornadoes, particularly in Wisconsin, by Milwaukee meteorologist Paul Joseph. In his estimation, the New Richmond tornado of 1899 most likely ranked as an "F4 tornado" using the Fujita Scale that had been in use since 1971. In 2007, that tool was revised and a new "Enhanced Fujita Scale" became the standard. Under the new criteria, several sources list New Richmond's tornado as an "EF-5." Regardless of the label, it is still recorded as the deadliest in Wisconsin history and among the Top 10 killer tornadoes the country has ever seen.

Were there really circus animals running around loose after the storm?

No, but this tall tale has a pretty good pedigree. With a circus in the middle of all that mayhem, it's not hard to imagine cages busted open and the surviving members of the menagerie let loose on what remained of New Richmond.

Mrs. Epley's book tells one tale: "Mrs. Glover ran through her back yard to Mrs. Allen's. She ran against a strange animal escaped from the circus, but was not frightened, only surprised a little; turned out of its way and ran on. She thinks the animal was a kangaroo."

Then, in 1942, New Richmond native William J. McNally— a "little shaver at that time" —penned a column for the Minneapolis Tribune in which he mistakenly claimed, "wild animals were running around loose."

In reality, a lucky coincidence spared the circus. In his book, "My Father Owned a Circus," Robert H. Gollmar recalls that they had visited New Richmond several times prior to 1899, and had planned to stage the show on their usual lot southwest of downtown.

"This year the owner was not home. His wife assured Father it would be all right to use it, but would not sign a lease. Reluctant to take a chance, Father contracted a different lot on the other side of New Richmond — and saved the circus. The cyclone passed directly over the usual lot, leveling every building and tree to the ground." The son of O.W. Mosher, owner of the Roller Mills, recalled going to the circus that afternoon "out at the east end of town near the Greatons." That would put the spectacle near today's Greaton Road/Grand Avenue neighborhoods. The worst of the storm didn't extend that far east.

Gollmar continues, "On the new lot the circus was comparatively uninjured. One tent was torn and a few cages tipped over." In a direct reply to Mrs. Epley's account, the younger Gollmar plainly states, "I have no recollection of the circus owning a kangaroo; I particularly doubt it in 1899."

Did this disaster and our recovery put the "New" in "New Richmond?"

Absolutely not. More than a handful of visitors or recent residents have been heard to assert our community was originally named simply "Richmond," and it was changed to "New Richmond" as part of our turn-of-the-century rebirth after the cyclone. Not true. The community was incorporated, first as a village, then a city, under the name "New Richmond." Prior to that, it had been variously known as "Foster's Crossing" or "Cold Springs," but once we were formally surveyed and incorporated, we've proudly worn the name New Richmond.