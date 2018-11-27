NR Fire & Rescue receives grant for rescue ropes, equipment
More than 50 rural emergency services agencies across Wisconsin are receiving a portion of $450,000 in grants from Compeer Financial.
The Emergency Response Equipment Program is provided by the Compeer Financial Fund for
Rural America. The program's mission is to support rural communities in Compeer Financial's
territory by funding emergency response equipment for volunteer fire, rescue and ambulance
departments.
Grants are funding a variety of needs, including updating communication equipment and
purchasing new protective gear, thermal imaging cameras and portable medical equipment for
first responders. More than 160 emergency response agencies in Illinois, Minnesota and
Wisconsin are receiving the grants.
"By helping get these first responders the tools and equipment they need, they can better serve
our rural communities and farms," said John Monson, chair of the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America Board of Trustees. "Ensuring that all aspects of our communities are well-
equipped to serve all of their citizens is important to our cooperative, clients and team members. It's where we work and live, too."
Local organizations receiving grants this year are:
Apple River Fire and Rescue — to purchase a water rescue boat and equipment.
Deer Park Area Fire Department — to purchase an electric positive pressure ventilation fan.
Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service — to purchase recertified AED defibrillators.
New Richmond Fire & Rescue Department — to purchase four rescue ropes and various
related equipment.