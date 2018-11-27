The Emergency Response Equipment Program is provided by the Compeer Financial Fund for

Rural America. The program's mission is to support rural communities in Compeer Financial's

territory by funding emergency response equipment for volunteer fire, rescue and ambulance

departments.

Grants are funding a variety of needs, including updating communication equipment and

purchasing new protective gear, thermal imaging cameras and portable medical equipment for

first responders. More than 160 emergency response agencies in Illinois, Minnesota and

Wisconsin are receiving the grants.

"By helping get these first responders the tools and equipment they need, they can better serve

our rural communities and farms," said John Monson, chair of the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America Board of Trustees. "Ensuring that all aspects of our communities are well-

equipped to serve all of their citizens is important to our cooperative, clients and team members. It's where we work and live, too."

Local organizations receiving grants this year are:

Apple River Fire and Rescue — to purchase a water rescue boat and equipment.

Deer Park Area Fire Department — to purchase an electric positive pressure ventilation fan.

Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service — to purchase recertified AED defibrillators.

New Richmond Fire & Rescue Department — to purchase four rescue ropes and various

related equipment.