Free Clinic searching for 'champions' in Hudson

The clinic wants to make more connections beyond its host city to all the communities it serves, especially to the Hudson community, so they can see it as their clinic, Clinic Manager Mary Steele said.

"I'd like to see champions of the free clinic in those communities," Steele said.

Efforts to connect with Hudson are facing a time pressure.

The clinic has received a matching grant from Hudson Hospital Foundation of $5,000 to match funds from an individual, first-time Hudson donor. That grant, however, expires at the end of this year.

The Free Clinic is supported solely by donations, and does not receive any county, state or federal funding, Steele said.

"We really depend on individual donors," she said.

Every Tuesday night the clinic opens its doors in the Vibrant Health office next to the River Falls Area Hospital.

The clinic provides free health care, including check ups, lab work and medications, to uninsured residents of Pierce and St. Croix counties.

Steele and Nursing Supervisor Jena Most are the only paid staff for the clinic, and they both work part-time.

The rest of the clinic work is run by volunteers, from those checking patients in to the doctors they see. A pool of 150 total volunteer with the clinic, and Tuesday nights are run by 15-20 volunteers.

Since opening, volunteers have put in 34,000 hours, Steele said.

Karen Rickard of Hudson has been volunteering since the second clinic night, more than 10 years ago. As a social worker she had utilized other free clinics in Menomonie and Chippewa Falls.

"When it came to the area I just said, 'that's for me, I'm going to work that because people need it,'" she said.

Hudson resident, Carol Marnell, started volunteering with the clinic after she retired from her nursing career. She didn't want to give up caring for patients.

"There are many people who need this type of help to manage their healthcare and medications," she said.

Together these volunteers provide the same level of care as any other clinic, in an atmosphere that mirrors one as well.

"We're well-established and we do a good job providing high-quality, safe, compassionate care," Steele said. "And we need folks to come on board with us."

The clinic covers primary healthcare, education on health conditions, physical therapy and medications, all for free.

It has considered implementing a scale for pay, but decided against it. Instead, Steele tells patients that if they're ever in a position to, they can pay it forward.

"We need to spread kindness and compassion," Steele said.

That, Steele said, is what the clinic is all about — caring for neighbors and friends.

"It's a movement and an effort toward having a community that is filled with compassion and filled with kindness," she said.

Medications are one of the highest expenses for the clinic. With partnerships and discounts, the clinic is able to purchase medications at a much lower rate than patients would have to pay on their own.

"It goes a long way," Steele said of donations. "Every dollar donated has an immense amount of purchasing power."

Addressing a need

The clinic started in 2007 with an effort led by Dr. Bob Johnson and Mary Conroy-Johnson, a nurse, to address healthcare access issues in the area.

"They both knew there was a real gap in our healthcare system," Steele said.

Research ahead of opening by a steering committee found a high number of uninsured people in the counties, Steele said, meaning many of those people were likely not seeking medical care.

In 2017, the Free Clinic served 1,038 patients, and to date, 2018 has seen higher patient visit counts.

People often assume the Affordable Care Act would have eliminated any need for a free clinic, Steele said, but the act isn't a universal health care program, so she said the need is still there.

Rickard said for many people, the free clinic can be something that fills in the gaps. Patients include people with multiple part-time jobs, those between jobs and those who have started jobs that have a time requirement for benefits, Steele said.

Steele has been a part of it from the beginning. She had a background in, and a passion for, nonprofit work, and knew she wanted to be a part of the clinic when she heard about it.

"I just had a calling," she said.

Steele said she hopes people will understand that the Free Clinic of Pierce and St. Croix Counties, and all a free clinics, are part of what she calls the healthcare tapestry.

"We're still needed," Steele said. "We will only be successful with community support."

To learn more or to donate, visit freeclinicpiercestcroix.org.