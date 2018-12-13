"We can hardly believe it but we are at $31,996!" said Angela Mouton, fundraising manager for Grace Place and the Salvation Army. "Still a ways to go to hit $80,000 but an incredible first part of the ring! Donations usually slow down at night but people can donate online by texting RED to 71777."

Wiedenfeld, a veteran of numerous actual marathons, is hoping to break last year's record-setting collection of more than $77,000. Wiedenfeld's ringing marathon will finish up shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday evening, Dec. 14.

At the same time that Wiedenfeld is ringing his behind off in front of the New Richmond Walmart (250 Richmond Way), deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department will be taking shifts ringing the bell in front of County Market (2310 Crest View Drive) in Hudson.

More volunteers are needed to fill spots throughout the season, according to Moulton. A regular bell ringing day is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. divided into 2-hour shifts. To sign up, go to ring.com. You can contact Moulton with questions regarding Wiedenfeld's shift, other volunteer opportunities or to make a donation at 715-247-2944 or on her cell at 715-497-4438.