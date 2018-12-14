Members of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department were also ringing bells for 30 hours straight in front of County Market (2310 Crest View Drive) in Hudson as part of the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign. They were set to be done at 7 p.m. Dec. 14.

"We are still going in St. Croix County but Noah has wrapped up his 26.2 hours with a total of over $80,000. Let's see how much the full 30 will bring in! We are so thankful to Noah for his time and everyone else who has made the past couple of days so successful! " said Angela Mouton, fundraising manager for Grace Place and the Salvation Army.

Wiedenfeld, a veteran of numerous actual marathons, was hoping to break last year's record-setting collection of more than $77,000. Wiedenfeld began his shift at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.

"The funds raised during our annual Red Kettle Campaign are used locally to help our local friends and neighbors in need," Moulton said. "The funds raised go toward helping Grace Place Shelter and to help community members in need with heat, electric and rent assistance.

"We could not serve our homeless and others without the community support. Last year, Grace Place housed 348 individuals including many children. Your time spent ringing can ensure we have the funds needed to continue to serve those who need shelter."