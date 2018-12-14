"We only have a handful of hours left! Noah is done by 5 today and the Deputies by 7. Folks can donate online by texting the word RED to 71777 " said Angela Mouton, fundraising manager for Grace Place and the Salvation Army.

Wiedenfeld, a veteran of numerous actual marathons, is hoping to break last year's record-setting collection of more than $77,000. Wiedenfeld's ringing marathon will finish up shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday evening, Dec. 14. At the same time that Wiedenfeld is ringing his behind off in front of the New Richmond Walmart (250 Richmond Way), deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department will be taking shifts ringing the bell in front of County Market (2310 Crest View Drive) in Hudson.

"The funds raised during our annual Red Kettle Campaign are used locally to help our local friends and neighbors in need," Moulton said. "The funds raised go toward helping Grace Place Shelter and to help community members in need with heat, electric and rent assistance.

"We could not serve our homeless and others without the community support. Last year, Grace Place housed 348 individuals including many children. Your time spent ringing can ensure we have the funds needed to continue to serve those who need shelter."

If you are interested in sponsoring the marathon ring, organizers are asking that you call 715-497-4438 to find out how. Currently they are working on building a large kettle match to help the marathon ringers meet their goal. Information can also be found by emailing: Angela_MoultonSalvation Army — Grace Place 505 W. Eighth St., New Richmond WI 54017.