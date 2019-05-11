Based on Rivers + Roads community feedback, SCF grant submissions should involve the promotion or improvement of one of the following in the Somerset community: economic development, family activities, educational opportunities, revitalize downtown and green spaces/parks/trails. Grants are generally not awarded to lobbying, political, or religious causes; individuals; special fundraising events; capital fund campaigns; deficit reduction; and/or national fund drives.

The deadline for grant applications is Oct. 1, 2019. Grant recipients will be selected and approved by the Somerset Community Foundation grant committee, SCF Board of Directors and the St. Croix Valley Foundation Board of Directors. Grant recipients will be notified in November via phone and then invited to the Celebration of Giving event in December to receive the grant.

For more information regarding the grant application, or to request an application, contact members of the Somerset Community Foundation Grant Committee, including Paul Wenzel at pwenzel@stcroixmachine.com or Erin Hoff at secretary@somersetcommunityfoundationwi.org.