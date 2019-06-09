Hats off to the Valley that gave big!

In her inaugural year as director of giveBIG St. Croix Valley - Day of Giving, Sara Haase and her staff along with countless volunteers, enabled 94 non-profit organizations to persuade 1,128 donors to make 2,100 donations totaling $301,649.

"I am so proud of everyone's efforts! Before, during, and after! Your work to foster your relationships with your donors is very apparent in our numbers! You worked hard to get your matching grants, to share your mission on the giving day, and to get your offline donations entered! Thank you! Thank you everyone for being so patient with me my first year! I have enjoyed working with all of you immensely and look forward to next year!" said Haase.

The facts

The big change in giveBig from 2018 to 2019 was campaign's expansion to include Hudson, River Falls and all of Polk County. The number of participating non-profits increased by 22 from 72 to 94.

Thirty-four first-time giveBIG nonprofits together raised more than $24,000 on and offline.

The average donation in 2019 was $58.

Donors elected to cover 90% of donation fees, which, according to Mightycause, is an excellent number and exceeds other giving day events.

The impact of giveBIG's 24-hour challenge is undeniable, but of equal if not greater importance is the goal to arm non-profits of all sizes with the tools and knowledge to build lasting relationships with donors to secure year-round giving. Between May 1-20, an additional $4,602 was donated online in one-time donations that are not included in the total. Those lines will remain open between now and next April 28, the likely date for next year's giveBIG St. Croix Valley challenge.

Embrace an excuse to give between now and then; a pet's birthday, your baby's first tooth, grandpa's last tooth, temperature above 32 degrees, a new mosquito bite, corn on the cob, a flat tire, dial up speed broadband, you get the idea.

Haase is off until next November. In her absence, for immediate assistance contact: ann.searles@unitedwaystcroix.org.

Ladies and gentlemen, warm up your wallets, you know what to do.