St. Croix Valley Beekeepers Association meets July 11
Submitted by Claude Bovi, SCVBA secretary
The St. Croix Valley Beekeepers Association’s next meeting is Thursday, July 11, at 7 p.m. in Peace Lutheran Church, 2084 County Road N, Baldwin.
Weather permitting, hive inspection is at 6 p.m.; bring your bee suit to participate.
Wisconsin state bee inspector, April Kustov will be speaking about “understanding the transition from summer to winter bees.” All are welcome.
Visit our website at www.stcroixbeekeepers.com for information or call 612-819-6008 for questions.