Inquiring Reporter

Julie Schrodt

Hammond

I certainly always want more money, but it depends on what more time means? More time on this earth or more time in a day? I would choose more time on this earth, hopefully, if could be like I am now. More time in a day, not so much anymore, not when you’re retired. It’s when you’re working and raising your family, you just never have enough time.

Jackie Martin

New Richmond

Time, definitely time. I’m already 80 yrs. old. I want more time to travel and spend money.

Bev Nutzmann

New Richmond

More time. Time is precious. I think it’s more important than money. Time as in more years. As you get older I think you want more years to spend with family and friends. When you’re younger, it’s all about what can I buy and toys and furniture and whatever and as you get older we’re all trying to get rid of it and downsize. Had I known that, we’d have a lot more money.

Janet Conway

Dresser

Time. I’ve got two different cancers and my husband was just diagnosed with a rare neurological problem that’s going to be very challenging. So time.

Kathy Knight

New Richmond

Money. Right now, my daughter is going through some stuff that she had to pay out of pocket, blood transfusions. I’m retired, so funds are limited. Money would be really helpful.

Kathy Gagnon

New Richmond

Money definitely. I feel like everybody wants money. With our generation, we see it online and everywhere, everybody’s flexing all the time. It seems like unlimited funds to buy whatever you want. How much? I would ask for at least a billion. That would make me happy. I feel like money is what gets people out of bed every morning.

Alexis Grundner

Amery

Money. I’m retired and it’s hard living on social security. Maybe an extra thousand dollars a month to help with my cancer treatment. It would be nice to have a little breathing room a little less anxiety.

Debbie Hauble

Somerset

More time and more money. I guess if I had to choose, more money because I would have a lot more time because I wouldn’t have to work so much. I could spend more time with him and he’s only one of seven kids.

Scott, Shanon, and Sawyer Murphy

Prescott

Money because I don’t have a lot of it right now. I’ve got plenty of time on my hands right now. Money is what I need. I don’t need a lot more, just enough so I don’t have to struggle with bills and all the pressure.

Annette Norlander

Osceola