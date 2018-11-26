Police seek public's help in finding missing Prescott teen

He said she was last seen at her Prescott home, where she lives with her mother. Ducklow said there was nothing unusual that precipitated her disappearance and that it was "out of character for her to leave."

The Prescott High School's Class of 2017 graduate was entered as an "endangered missing person" in the National Crime Information Center on Nov. 5.

Ducklow said Hutcheson has a boyfriend, but there is no known link between him and her whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Hutcheson is asked to call Prescott police at 715-262-5512 — or to have her call police "so we can check on her welfare," according to the department's Facebook post.