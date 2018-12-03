Vernon died over the weekend. New Richmond lost one of its most loyal citizens.

In the way the citizens of New Richmond accepted Vernon and made him feel accepted, it showed the depth of caring and acceptance in the community.

Vernon had special needs and he could be scruffy and look coarse. There were so many people who looked beyond that. By letting Vernon into their lives, he snuck his way into their hearts.

Vernon had his loves, led by baseball and anything patriotic. What held the most special place in Vernon's heart was the New Richmond High School music department, particularly the Tiger Marching Band. The Linds and Gregersons in particular made sure that Vernon was included in everything.

I first got to know Vernon in the months leading up to the New Richmond Marching Band trip to Europe and Russia in 1990. When I first met Vernon he was a little off putting, but I was curious about why there was such a loyalty toward this little gnome-like fellow. For some reason, Vernon seemed to touch people's hearts. He had an innocence about him. Anyone, at any age, seemed to understand that Vernon might need an extra bit of help. I thought he was especially good for high school students to experience. He brought them out of their comfort zone, or maybe made the students understand that there is a little room in their world for someone who is a little different than the norm.

Vernon learned how to play his part in the groups he loved too. It seemed that whenever there was an event, Vernon was there, passing that hat. And you've never seen anyone more persistent. He wouldn't give up until you were digging out your wallet, pitching something into the hat to get Vernon to move on. He was a great fundraiser and he took pride that he was able to find his way to contribute to his favorite organizations.

Vernon was a regular at New Richmond Millers games for years. I half expect at some game this summer, to see Vernon's ghost, transistor radio in hand, next to the ghosts of Slim Berends and Mark Movrich, in the stands at a game. Baseball seems to bring out the characters, and those three are among the legends of Citizens Field.

Vernon may be gone, but people who knew him will remember him for years and years.

Look for a New Richmond News tribute on Vernon in the coming days.