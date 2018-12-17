Hanzlik returns home to give recital

Hanzlik is a 2009 graduate of Somerset High School. She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2012. Her graduate recital in 2012 was the last opportunity she had to perform for a local audience.

Hanzlik has a strong, rich soprano voice that has drawn rave reviews in Montreal. She is a versatile performer who is equally accomplished with contemporary pieces as with classical and operatic works.

Those who attend her performance in Stillwater will see her perform that wide range of interests. Hanzlik said the show will include opera arias, a cabaret set with jazz pieces and opera music.

"It will be a sampling of what I've worked at the last three years," she explained. "It will be a sampling of my journey as I discovered what my voice is."

While her voice is her gift, she has found so many directions to take it. She said her true joy comes through being a storyteller.

"The way I can most clearly tell stories is to use my voice in a classical setting. It's really theatre at the core, and storytelling," she said.

Hanzlik knew early that she wanted to be a performer.

"It started at the Old Gem Theatre (in New Richmond), then it was the Stagedoor Players, at 5 years old. Then it was some plays at the Phipps Center," she said.

Performing became natural for Hanzlik. She told a story of a recent family meal at the Lake Elmo Inn in Stillwater. One of her relatives asked her to sing while they were dining. Hanzlik agreed, bringing tears from her relatives as they heard her stirring voice.

"I love sharing (my voice) with people. Ultimately, that's my gift. It's a privilege to share what I have with them," she said.

Hanzlik ended up in Montreal at McGill University. She was a finalist for the 2017 Wirth Vocal Prize at McGill and she was the recipient of the Dixie Ross-Neill Scholarship and the Schulich Scholarship.

At this stage in her career, financially she can't rely solely on singing. She works in several roles, including teaching English as a second language at McGill.

Here is the link to reserve tickets for Hanzlik's performance:

https://thehomecomingginahanzlik.eventbrite.com