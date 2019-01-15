SCCC staff and inmates lend a hand to Happy Backpack Program

Staff donated a total of 71 backpacks. The male inmates learned to crochet, making winter mittens and hats for children of all ages. The inmates also ordered over $2,000 worth of items from their commissary accounts, including hygiene and writing supplies. Some of the hygiene item included soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, lotion and Chapstick. Other items in the bags consisted of folders, notebooks, pens, coloring books, story books, and handmade mittens and hats.

The week before Christmas, St. Croix Correctional Center staff and inmates delivered the backpacks to the New Richmond schools. All of the schools in the New Richmond School District, including 4K and Head Start, received at least a few backpacks, while several received more.

"Hopefully the children will get much joy out of our 'happy' filled backpacks," said Sgt. Cassie Gutting.