    SCCC staff and inmates lend a hand to Happy Backpack Program

    By New Richmond News Today at 4:00 p.m.
    Sgt. Cassie Gutting and inmates Edwin Garcia-Smith, Gary Dobraska and Edward Lindahl recently got the chance to deliver Happy Kids Backpack Program backpacks to schools in New Richmond. Submitted photo1 / 2
    Inmates Edwin Garcia-Smith, Edward Lindahl and Gary Dobraska are ready to load up the Happy Kids Backpack Program backpacks to deliver to schools throughout the New Richmond School District. Submitted photo2 / 2

    St. Croix Correctional Center's staff and inmates joined up to make this season a little brighter for children in the New Richmond community. This holiday season SCCC wanted to make sure their weekend backpacks were extra "happy."

    Staff donated a total of 71 backpacks. The male inmates learned to crochet, making winter mittens and hats for children of all ages. The inmates also ordered over $2,000 worth of items from their commissary accounts, including hygiene and writing supplies. Some of the hygiene item included soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, lotion and Chapstick. Other items in the bags consisted of folders, notebooks, pens, coloring books, story books, and handmade mittens and hats.

    The week before Christmas, St. Croix Correctional Center staff and inmates delivered the backpacks to the New Richmond schools. All of the schools in the New Richmond School District, including 4K and Head Start, received at least a few backpacks, while several received more.

    "Hopefully the children will get much joy out of our 'happy' filled backpacks," said Sgt. Cassie Gutting.

