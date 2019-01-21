St. Croix County just got hotter

On Oct. 15, the St. Croix County Administration Committee of the County Board approved funding for two Wi-Fi hotspots for each of the 11 public libraries in St. Croix County. The funding also covers two years of service with T-Mobile as the preferred provider. Based on a recommendation from the County Library Planning Committee, the Administration Committee unanimously approved the use of discretionary funds to promote and support the 11 public libraries within St. Croix County.

"This is an excellent way to support our libraries in a way that benefits each library effectively and equally," said Roy Sjoberg, St. Croix County Board supervisor and Administration Committee Vice-Chair. "We are responding to one of our responsibilities, to ensure accessible library services to residents throughout the county."

Public libraries are in the forefront of providing equal access to information. Access to broadband is one of three areas of focus for Wisconsin's public libraries, alongside literacy and job development.

"We already offer access to computers and the internet in the library. This is an exciting way for us to expand what we can do for our library card holders!" said Barb Krueger, Deer Park Public Library director.

All you need to checkout a hotspot is a current account, which any of the St. Croix County libraries can update or create for you at no cost. Use of the hotspot is free, but fees will be assessed if it is returned late or damaged. Each library has established policies to guarantee these high demand items are utilized to meet the evolving technology needs of their community members.

For specific information about this program contact:

• Rebecca at Baldwin - 715-684-3813

• Barb at Deer Park - 715-269-5464

• Katie at Glenwood City - 715-265-7443

• Michelle at Hammond - 715-796-2281

• Mathew at Hudson - 715-386-3101

• Jennifer at New Richmond - 715-243-0431

• Kim at River Falls - 715-425-0905

• Krissa at Roberts - 715-749-3849

• Ginny at Somerset - 715-247-5228

• Rebecca at Spring Valley - 715-778-4590

• Karen at Woodville - 715-698-2430.