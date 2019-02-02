Losing faith in medicine

Lisa Fauber is 52 years old. She is the mother of three children and grandmother to six grandchildren. On Dec. 7, 2018, she checked herself into the emergency room at Westfields Hospital. As the doctor was walking out of the room she turned and said, "I noticed nobody's done a CT scan. I want to do a CT scan." "Okay," said Lisa. A little while later the doctor returned. "She came back and came into the room, sat down beside me and held my hand and said, 'Well, I have some bad news. You do have a small bowel obstruction, (Lisa and her daughter Melissa were thinking, 'Okay we can handle this,' as the doctor continued) and your abdomen is full of cancer. It's stage four. Were you aware of this? I've got a bed on hold at Regions. Lisa, this is very serious," said the doctor. Deep breath, tears. It all made sense. For almost two years Lisa had been seeing doctors. "My doctor wrote in my chart that I was paranoid because I kept coming in," said Lisa. "I'm so sorry Lisa. I don't understand how they didn't catch it," said the doctor.

The need to believe

Lisa has a better than average understanding of medicine. She worked as an LPN at the Gathering, a 4-bed hospice program in Stillwater administered by Lakeview Health. Lisa also had a five-year relationship with her primary care physician practicing out of the Stillwater Medical Group Somerset Clinic. Three years ago, Lisa lost her son to suicide. Her depression initiated a course of drug-assisted treatment including Zoloft. In addition to depression, Lisa's initial symptoms included 20-30 loose stools a day, an enlarged, tight abdomen, fatigue and exhaustion. Her symptoms were abundant but difficult to differentiate. Melissa, Lisa's daughter, encouraged her mother to see her doctor. "Women your age, you have these hormones and you get that barrel stomach, that's common," said her physician. He attributed some of her other symptoms to the side effects of Zoloft. Lisa believed her physician. Just to be sure, Lisa saw her gynecologist. She confirmed her primary physician's diagnosis. She continued to go to work. In 2016, she began to feel sicker and sicker. She started to miss more time from work. "I kept going in (to see her primary physician) and saying, 'Something's wrong, something's wrong. I don't feel good. I'm not making this stuff up. It's happening. I'm 51 years old. I shouldn't feel like this. I shouldn't be tired. I shouldn't work eight hours and then be in bed exhausted for the rest of the day," said Lisa. "That could be grief," said her doctor. "I was like, oh, okay, believing him. I had faith that he was seeing everything," said Lisa.

Faith lost

In May 2018, Lisa learned that the Gathering would be closing and feared she would lose her health insurance. She had continued to experience more frequent flare-ups of pain, stomach bloating and diarrhea. She arranged to undergo a colonoscopy in June before her policy ended. The colonoscopy yielded a diagnosis of microscopic colitis. Lisa's physician was satisfied with the diagnosis. It explained her symptoms, an inflammation of the colon which can cause diarrhea and cramping. Additional medications were prescribed to combat the flare-ups and Lisa continued to believe. But her quality of life was so poor, so uncomfortable, she confided in her colleagues at work that she didn't want to live like this. "So she just learned to deal with her symptoms," said Melissa. "Until it got to the point where I said, 'No mom, you need to be seen.'" In August, two months after the colitis diagnosis, Lisa found herself in the emergency room at Westfields Hospital following a flare-up. The ER doctor took a look at Lisa's list of medications and compared them to a list of the worst medications for patients with colitis. "Oh my god Lisa, you should be off of caffeine with colitis. You should be off off Zantac and Ranitidine and all these medications. Didn't your doctor go over this with you after your colonoscopy?" asked the doctor. Lisa recounted what her primary care doctor had told her. "I didn't have insurance and I had to pay $250 and he just said, 'You have microscopic colitis and this is what it's like. You're going to have flare-ups, then you'll get on meds," he said. He did not tell her to get off any of her other medications, Lisa said. The ER doctor discontinued a number of Lisa's medications, prescribed substitutes for some others and gave her a prescription for Bisimide for her colitis. Lisa was finished with her primary care physician. On Dec. 4, Lisa saw a gastroenterologist. After looking at the results of Lisa's colonoscopy, she confirmed the colitis diagnosis. She agreed with the Bisimide prescription, warned against caffeine and smoking and suggested that after the next flare-up, they explore a different medication. There would not be another flare-up. On Dec. 7, Lisa called in too sick to go to work. Two days without a bowel movement and vomiting from the pain, at her daughter's urging, she resigned herself to go to the emergency room once more. Even now, a month after that fateful visit, you can sense the feeling of futility and resignation in Lisa's voice as she remembered what she told her daughter. "They're not going to do anything. They're not going to do anything," said Lisa through her tears.

The importance of trust

Upon her arrival at Regions Hospital, Lisa was greeted by a team of doctors. The head of medicine told her all her symptoms even from a year ago were all signs of cancer and he was appalled that no one had done a CT scan earlier. "Lisa, you might have had microscopic colitis, but you've had this cancer for awhile," he said. It might seem surprising, but Lisa's initial reaction was relief. "What really upset me was when I saw 'paranoid' written in my chart. This explains everything, the losing weight, bloating, the diarrhea, being sick and tired. All that stuff makes sense now. Colitis was not what I was experiencing. I have cancer. I'm just so relieved," said Lisa. She asked the team for their honest assessment. "I want you to be honest with me. Give me the worst case scenario. I don't want to be mislead anymore. It's been almost two years, I'm tired of it," said Lisa. "Without chemo, probably about six months. With chemo, maybe a year or a year-and-a-half," said the doctor. According to the Cancer Tutor, a tool created by the Independent Cancer Research Foundation Inc. there are 12 common cancers, including breast, lung, prostate and colorectal. However, when you get into the specifics of cancer there are 121 cancers starting with every letter in the alphabet except J, Q, X,Y and Z. (cancertutor.com/types-of-cancer). The good news is, for as many cancers as there are to fight, the resolute commitment to cure cancer has resulted in an ever growing arsenal of drugs and treatments available to wage the war and with much more heartening results than even 10 years ago. In addition to refined radiation and chemotherapy treatments, there are now integrative alternative approaches focused on diet, lifestyle, natural supplements along with advanced technology employing gene therapy and nanotechnology. Lisa's experience with the team at Regions has been just the opposite of what she went through the last two years. After meeting individually with the heads of all the departments that would be involved with her care, asking questions and sharing her expectations, the team members met and came back to Lisa and Melissa with options. "Regions' staff has been truly remarkable," said Lisa. The team's initial thought was to remove the tumors impacting Lisa's intestine to alleviate the blockage and then implant an ostomy pouch system. In consultation with Lisa and Melissa, the plan was reconsidered. Due to the risk of infection and the cancer spreading from an operation and the potential for future blockages, the plan is to start Lisa on chemotherapy to shrink the tumors along her small intestine and colon and hold off on the ostomy procedure. Because it is stage four, the focus is more palliative, shrink the tumors, address the pain. Lisa will undergo two rounds of chemo followed by a CT scan to evaluate the progress of the chemo. At that point Lisa will have to decide to continue or discontinue the chemo. For now, it is a waiting game. "I chose to continue at Regions because, like I told the oncologist Dr. Dudek, 'I already know you, we have a rapport. I know how you operate from being in the hospital. I'd rather stay with you because I've already messed up my life with doctors," said Lisa. "She didn't want to be seen as just another name on a piece of paper. Dr. Dudek took so much time out of his personal schedule to take her case when he's not even taking new patients," added Melissa. Receiving a cancer diagnosis of any kind is disheartening, but especially so when it is stage four and palliative care is all that remains. The impact of when you find out you have cancer tempers the reaction. There is the immediate shock, fear about what comes next and anger. You want to know more, facts, when it started, how it started, how long ago. Guilt. What could have been done differently. But the cancer remains.

Lessons

"I'm not giving up, but I'm also realistic, it's stage four. It's already metastasized. I'm just looking now for a quality life. It's not saying that I want to die, because I don't. I want to be pain free. As a nurse, there's no reason why in God's green earth that people should have to suffer," said Lisa. According to a 2018 story by patient advocate Trisha Torrey published online by VeryWell Health (verywellhealth.com/how-common-is-misdiagnosis-or-missed-diagnosis), experts place the rate of misdiagnoses and missed diagnoses at around 40 percent. "The actual percentages of mis- and missed diagnoses versus correct, accurate diagnoses, are difficult to determine, although experts put the rate at around 40 percent. Missed and misdiagnoses are rarely reported because there is no real mechanism for reporting them." Despite being armed with the internet, patients are not doctors. They can never possess their knowledge or skills. Patients have to be able to trust in their doctors. Doctors are not perfect. Mistakes happen. But when someone dies too soon, it's hard to accept. "I trusted my doctor and I'm a nurse. I want people to know that if you go to your doctor, and you think that something is wrong, and they're telling you, oh it's this or that, you can get a second opinion, a second set of eyes looking at the facts. It doesn't hurt that man's feelings if you get a second opinion or not. What counts is you, not him. If I would have sought out somebody different, maybe I would have had answers before I did," said Lisa. When a life is cut short by cancer, despite all of the knowledge and skills belonging to doctors and all the power wielded by insurance companies and life-saving drugs controlled by pharmaceutical companies, it is sometimes the patient who must heal the doctor. Lisa's primary care physician did call after her diagnosis. She told him, "You should be sorry that you didn't catch it, because every report comes back to you because you were my primary doctor and you're supposed to read it and go through it and catch anything. You should be sorry that you thought I was paranoid. I hold no ill will for you, but when you look at yourself in the mirror, think of me and how many other people this has happened to and promise you're not going to miss this again, that you're not going to let insurance companies or costs dictate people's health care."