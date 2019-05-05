Search
    American Creative Art Award Scholarship Contest winners announced

    By RiverTown Multimedia Today at 5:00 a.m.
    The New Richmond/St. Croix County VFW Post 10818 recently announced the winners of the American Creative Art Award Scholarship Contest, including Lexy Kupczak, first place; Madalynn Sharp, second place; and Claire Zdroik, third place. Also pictured are teacher Bridgett Haugen, VFW Post 10818 Auxiliary member and contest chairperson Gayle House. Not pictured is teacher M. Anderson. Submitted photo

    Students from New Richmond High School were honored by New Richmond/St Croix County VFW Post 10818 as participants in the American Creative Art Award Scholarship Contest. This is an annual event with monetary prizes awarded to first, second and third places.

    First place was awarded to Lexy Kupczak, second place to Madalynn Sharp and third place to Claire Zdroik.

    Kupczak's entry has been submitted to the district office. The contest is open to grades 9-12.

    "As chairperson of this contest, I am very proud of all the entries and hope that those that participated this year will continue to think and work on an entry for next year," said Chairperson for the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Awards, Gayle House.

