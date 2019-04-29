LeClair named 2019 Deerfield Volunteer of the Year

Carol Ann LeClair was recognized for her dedication, outstanding service and commitment to The Deerfield as The Deerfield Volunteer of the Year for 2019. LeClair's first encounter with The Deerfield was as a family member when her mother Fern lived with Alzheimer's in the Care Center from 2013 to 2017.

"Little did I know back then that God would take me on a journey with my mom and that her journey with Alzheimer's would give me another 'passion in life' and that would be serving our memory care residents!" LeClair said.

After her mother died, LeClair decided to use her "passion in life" to volunteer in the memory care household.

Regularly, you can find LeClair at The Deerfield doing crafts, hosting socials and games, helping with meals, and giving out hugs to nearly everyone. Like many who volunteer, LeClair feels she gets just as much or more back than she gives.

"I always thank the residents before I leave for spending their time with me on my volunteer days because I want them to know how much they mean to me and that they truly make a difference in my life!" LeClair said.

LeClair has also involved her family in her volunteering. Her husband, Ed, and grandchildren, Gavin and Morgan, frequently join her. LeClair's grandchildren have been joining her for many years, first to visit great-grandma Fern and now to help all the other "grandmas and grandpas." Many residents and staff feel part of LeClair's family as they have seen her grandchildren grow up.

LeClair has documented her journey with her mother's Alzheimer's and now her memory care volunteering through her blog. Staff and residents share that LeClair is proof that you can find a passion in life by serving others with love. The Deerfield would like to express their deep appreciation for the time and love that LeClair shares inside their doors.