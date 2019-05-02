ArtZ Gallery to feature three artists in May

Hagen's rural upbringing has influenced many of her animal and landscape paintings as well as some of her abstract interpretations. She uses bright saturated colors with bold often gestural lines to make her subjects pop. Using watercolor and mixed media allows her to do this.

"I enjoy watercolor not only because of the challenge and unpredictability it presents but also for its versatility for incorporating other media into the work. I have so much yet to learn, so feel like I am constantly experimenting and practicing; however, the process is a joy and I love it!" Hagen said.

Hagen is a founding member of ArtZ Gallery where her paintings are in an ongoing display along with her prints, cards and magnets. For more information on Hagen's art, visit bluesprucestudio.com

Tony Small

Tony Small is a professional fine art photographer specializing in unique, moving landscapes. Small's fine art prints combine dramatic photography, vivid colors and artistic touches to create new, captivating visions of nature and our unbelievable world. Using high resolution digital photography, he's able to capture the subtle details of some of the most unbelievable landscapes and transfer them to large prints with stunning clarity and color. Small's work is presented on fine art paper, canvas, metal or acrylic. His award-winning images are printed in numbered collector editions of 50-250 but can be purchased in smaller non-numbered prints.

"I gained an interest in photography early in life when my uncle gave me an old film camera he had used for years. With the light meter not working I experimented until I became very proficient at setting the camera to perfectly utilize the available light," Small said.

Small has studied the art of photography for years and shot with several iconic landscape photographers across the country. He works to incorporate his love for photography, people and nature in all his work. For more information on Small's art, visit tonysmalloriginals.com.

Sheila Courts

Courts' creativity began with sewing her own clothes which led to working in the clothing industry as a bridal consultant.

"After raising our children, my passion became Field English Cockers along with creating accessories for the few women dog handlers. This involved, leather necklaces with a splash of orange which always perked their interest," Courts said.

Now that Courts and her husband have mostly retired from dogs, she said "I've found the love of creating one-of-a-kind leather bracelets with beautiful gem stones along with copper form folding and enameling. There is never a dull moment when the amazing colors appear. The fun and satisfaction comes when they are enjoyed by others."

For more information on Courts' art, email her at locridge1@aol.com.

Spring Art Tour

The Earth Arts 18th annual Spring Art Tour will be held May 3-5. ArtZ Gallery is one of 27 stops including artists' studios, galleries, and arts organizations featuring painting, sculpture, pottery, photography, fiber art, jewelry, glass, metal art, assemblage, feather art, handmade soaps and products. A detailed map and brochure is available at artZ Gallery and at earthartswi.org.

ArtZ Gallery is an artist-owned and operated gallery with changing monthly exhibits featuring member and guest artists. Artists interested in exhibiting can get application information at the Gallery or visit artzgallery.org.