Bauer receives Torch of Gold award

"That was all that was required to hook me in! That nephew is now nearly 22 years old, achieved his Eagle Rank at age 17, and has helped out at several Camporees," said Bauer, who lives between Roberts and Hammond. "The Polaris District covers the four western Wisconsin counties of Burnett, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix. BSA believes that it is generally best for a youth with special needs to join the same pack, troop, crew or post as other youth in their neighborhood, so there are only a few packs, troops, etc. that are specific to Scouts with special needs.

Since that fateful Camporee, Bauer has touched base with troops in River Falls, Hudson and Roberts—which are all part of the Eagle River District of the Northern Star Council—in addition to her work with the Polaris District.

"When I was growing up, I wanted to be a Boy Scout and get to hike and camp and learn to tie knots and start a campfire. At the time, my local troop was not allowing girls in, and I was told to go join the Girl Scouts," Bauer said. "They were learning to cook the basics—which my mom had already taught me and I was doing family meals a couple of times a week—and sewing aprons/crocheting potholders—which my mom and aunt had taught me already. Getting to be a BSA leader and go on Camporees was definitely a long-time dream!"

In recognition of her years of service to scouting, Bauer recently received the Torch of Gold, which is given to individuals who have provided outstanding service to Scouts with special needs.

"I was surprised. I always have so much fun at the Camporees and Field Days that it feels kind of funny to be rewarded for it!" Bauer said. "It was nice and humbling to get the award. Nice because someone noticed the work; humbling because it wasn't really hard work to do things with the Scouts."

At the ceremony where she received her Torch of Gold award, seven Scouts achieved their Eagle Rank, along with 21 adult leaders who had years of experience working with youth.

"It was quite the exciting atmosphere. It really made me proud of what we accomplished and enthusiastic about the future," Bauer said. "I don't have any specialized background for working with youth other than a niece with Down Syndrome and a nephew with SN. No particular training is required, just loving kids and enjoying working with them."

Although the Polaris District isn't a Troop in and of itself, it hosts weekend Camporees and field days for Scouts with special needs.

"We have flag raisings and lowerings, campfires and cooking, knot tying and fishing, rock climbing and boating, archery and high ropes courses, etc. Everything that other Scouts get to experience. There is a merit badge in Scouting for Disabilities Awareness," Bauer said. "We are able to help Scouts both in Polaris and other troops fulfill some of the requirements toward the merit badge during our Camporees and field days, though they have to do further presentations, etc with their home troop."

With the BSA allowing girls into their organization, Bauer is excited to know that everyone will have the chance to be a Scout even though she wasn't when she was a child.

"I am excited at the changes. I have nephew- and niece-in-laws who are now able to bring the whole family along to events, which is so great. In Polaris, however, we have had Venture Troops (with males and females) for years, so it isn't a big change for us," Bauer said. "If anyone is looking for something to do that lets you get out and hike, bike, build fires, rock climb, etc., we are always looking for more volunteers and new ideas!"

Bauer still works with the Boy Scouts of America and is currently planning a field day at Base Camp (near Fort Snelling) for Scouts in June or July.