Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Eagle Scout places flag at SCC ball fields

    By Submitted Today at 10:00 a.m.
    Pictured are St. Croix Central head baseball coach Tom Sauve, Eagle Scout Jasyn Bachtell, and Commander Of Post 432 Fred Jourdeans. They are in front of a flagpole installed by Bachtell at the SCC baseball field as part of an Eagle Scout project. Photo courtesy of Fred Jourdeans

    Jasyn Bachtell, a Life Scout for Troop 161 out of Roberts and Hammond, placed a flagpole on Oct. 6, 2018 at the St. Croix Central High School baseball field for an Eagle Scout project.

    One of the requirements for completing the Eagle Scout Rank is to plan, develop and lead others in a service project that benefits a religious institution, school or the community.

    St. Croix Central head baseball coach Tom Sauve gave Bachtell the idea. The American Legion Post 432 helped by donating the flagpole, which now resides behind the right field fence.

    In most high school sporting events, the national anthem is played before games begin. However, Central never had a flag or flagpole at its baseball games. Now, the anthem will be able to be played at Central baseball games.

    Explore related topics:communitypeopleEagle Scoutst. croix central high schoolFlagamerican legion post 432Jasyn Bachtell