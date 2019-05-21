Eagle Scout places flag at SCC ball fields

One of the requirements for completing the Eagle Scout Rank is to plan, develop and lead others in a service project that benefits a religious institution, school or the community.

St. Croix Central head baseball coach Tom Sauve gave Bachtell the idea. The American Legion Post 432 helped by donating the flagpole, which now resides behind the right field fence.

In most high school sporting events, the national anthem is played before games begin. However, Central never had a flag or flagpole at its baseball games. Now, the anthem will be able to be played at Central baseball games.