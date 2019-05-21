Eagle Scout places flag at SCC ball fields
Jasyn Bachtell, a Life Scout for Troop 161 out of Roberts and Hammond, placed a flagpole on Oct. 6, 2018 at the St. Croix Central High School baseball field for an Eagle Scout project.
One of the requirements for completing the Eagle Scout Rank is to plan, develop and lead others in a service project that benefits a religious institution, school or the community.
St. Croix Central head baseball coach Tom Sauve gave Bachtell the idea. The American Legion Post 432 helped by donating the flagpole, which now resides behind the right field fence.
In most high school sporting events, the national anthem is played before games begin. However, Central never had a flag or flagpole at its baseball games. Now, the anthem will be able to be played at Central baseball games.