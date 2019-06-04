Friends of the Friday Memorial Library makes donation
The Friends of the Friday Memorial Library recently donated $3,622 to the library. The funds will provide the library with five HotSpots for patrons to borrow from the library, support for additional books and movies for the lucky day collection, along with Magna Tiles for the children's department and coffee for all visitors on Fridays.
"The staff would like to thank the Friends for their continued support and generosity," said assistant librarian Britta Kingwill.
For more information about the Friends of the Library organization or any upcoming library events or services, visit newrichmondlibrary.org or contact the library at 715-243-0431.