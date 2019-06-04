Search
    Friends of the Friday Memorial Library makes donation

    By RiverTown Multimedia Today at 2:00 p.m.
    Pictured are members of the Friends of the Library — including Jeff Peplau, Gordon Granroth, Jerri Rang, Linda Thompson and Susan Keskinen — and Interim Library Director Jennifer Rickard. Submitted photo

    The Friends of the Friday Memorial Library recently donated $3,622 to the library. The funds will provide the library with five HotSpots for patrons to borrow from the library, support for additional books and movies for the lucky day collection, along with Magna Tiles for the children's department and coffee for all visitors on Fridays.

    "The staff would like to thank the Friends for their continued support and generosity," said assistant librarian Britta Kingwill.

    For more information about the Friends of the Library organization or any upcoming library events or services, visit newrichmondlibrary.org or contact the library at 715-243-0431.

