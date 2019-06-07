Adoray Home Health & Hospice looking for volunteers

Adoray is a not-for-profit organization that provides home health, palliative and hospice services to western and northwestern Wisconsin. Currently Adoray has more than 330 volunteers that gave over 22,0000 hours of services last year. Adoray is reimbursed by insurance companies and private payers for services; most of the revenue goes into personnel costs and providing patients that do not have the ability to pay the ability to still have in-home medical services. The Treasures from the Heart stores are second-hand stores that were developed 20 years ago to make up any funding difference needed to keep Adoray Home Health and Hospice running as a sustainable organization that provides the region with in-home medical services and brings nearly 100 jobs to this region.

They are looking for volunteers who live in western and northwestern Wisconsin to either work with hospice patients or in Treasures from the Heart stores located in Baldwin, River Falls and Osceola.

"We could not operate the Treasures from the Heart Stores or provide exceptional care to our patients without the help of our volunteers," said Leann Lifto, Volunteer Coordinator at Adoray. "It only takes a few hours per week to make a difference for people in our own communities."

Volunteer opportunities at Adoray:

• Provide companionship for patients

• Provide respite for their caregivers

• Listen and provide a caring presence

• Have a pet that may be good with patients or just love animals? Join our Pet Peace of Mind or Pet Therapy team

• Are you a veteran looking to help other veterans? Join our We Honor Vets Vet-to-Vet program

• Do you play an instrument or sing?

• Read to patients

• Play games or cards

• Run errands

• Make calls to grieving families

• Help around the office (some people prefer helping behind the scenes, which is a tremendous help to the hospice and home health programs)

• Work in Treasures from the Heart stores sorting donations, cashiering and providing customer service.

Want to find out if volunteering is right for you? Attend an upcoming volunteer information session at the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber office inside the Mocha Cafe on Tuesday, June 11, at 1 p.m. Pre-registration is appreciated; call Amanda Gustafson at 715-629-1914 or email a.gustafson@adorayhomecare.org.