Supplee does most of his work in earthenware because of its broad color and texture palette. He makes most of his glazes from scratch, and the garden-inspired designs use glazes that crawl and run freely.

"Learning the way the glazes run and mix in the kiln has been a continuing adventure and ensures that every creation is one-of-a-kind," Supplee said.

Supplee can be contacted by sending an email to boghouse1534@gmail.com.

LeAnn Oman

Oman was born and raised in Hermantown, Minn. She attended Hermantown schools where her interest in art began. She currently lives in Hermantown with her husband David and is the mother of three children and stepmother of five.

Oman considers herself an "unconventional creative" who has always loved to explore various unique mediums in which to express herself. Oman's primary focus in recent years has been on mediums that are organic in nature. Chainsaw carving and wool painting have given her an exciting new outlet in which to express her creativity.

"Both wood and wool tend to create themselves as the work progresses and this is something that I find very intriguing," Oman said. "Giving up some of the control to the medium makes working with organic materials very exciting and rewarding."

Oman can be contacted by sending an email to leannoman@hotmail.com.

Noelle Dahlen

Painting has always been a passion for Dahlen. Her favorite media to work with is oil and acrylic. She is drawn to artwork that is representational with a strong sense of design but also has a mood or sensitivity about it. She strives to capture these aspects in her artwork. Her aim is to paint pictures that go beyond just being a pretty picture.

"I want to create art that makes people feel good, something they want to incorporate into their lives," Dahlen said.

Making art is a gratifying process for her. She feels rewarded every time she finishes an art piece. Dahlen can be contacted by sending an email to noelledahlen@comcast.net.

