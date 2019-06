In recognition of the 100th Anniversary of the American Legion, Somerset Post 111 donated $10,000 to the Somerset Memorial Scholarship Fund, Inc. for scholarships to the Somerset High School Class of 2019. Pam Powers, President of SMSF, is pictured being presented the check by Earl Fatheree and Bob Neuenfeldt of the American Legion Somerset Post 111. Special anniversary events are scheduled in October. Submitted photo