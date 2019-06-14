Middle schoolers can join the Centre for free this summer

The Centre is able to offer this opportunity thanks to donors who supported the annual Helping Hands Campaign.

Free summer memberships include:

• Open gym

• Swim in the pool

• Concessions on the pool patio

• Workout in the fitness center

To become a Centre member for the summer, just complete the middle school membership application at the Centre or at nracentre.com/membership/middle-school.

The Centre provides a number of other teen activities including Up All Nights, Teen and Tween Nights, After School Program, and School's Out Adventures to promote safe, fun activities for teens and tweens. For more information please visit nracentre.com or contact The Centre at 715-246-2252.