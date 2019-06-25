"I commend Zachary and Benjamin for their hard work and dedication in their achievement of becoming an Eagle Scout," said Stafsholt. "Since 2006 they have advanced through the ranks, were inducted into the Order of the Arrow, and have demonstrated a commitment to their troop, the Boy Scouts, and the surrounding community."

Less than 3% of all troops that sign up for the Boy Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. To obtain the rank of Eagle Scout, individuals must earn 21 merit badges, serve in various capacities of the troop, demonstrate Scout Spirit by living the Scout Oath and Scout Law, and develop a service project that is helpful to the community.

Zachary completed his Eagle Scout service project by "supporting tourism and the local community," through building eight new picnic tables for the Village Park in Somerset. Benjamin completed his Eagle Scout service project by "supporting education in his community," by building an educational walkway across a wetland at the McMurtries Preserve in Star Prairie.

"It always warms my heart to award citations to young men like this," said Stafsholt. "Achieving the rank of Eagle Scout is no easy feat. The hard work and dedication it takes to achieve Eagle Scout is a character trait that will stay with Zachary and Benjamin the rest of their lives."

Zachary and Benjamin graduated from Somerset High School on June 2, 2019. In the fall, Zachary plans to study mechanical engineering at UW-Stout and Benjamin plans to study mechanical engineering or join the United States Military.