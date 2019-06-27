CSC Chamber awards two scholarships to local grads

This year's winners are St. Croix Central graduate Austin Kopacz and Baldwin-Woodville graduate Andrew Klopp.

Klopp qualified for the scholarship through his father Jason Klopp, with WESTconsin Credit Union, and mother Lynn Klopp, through Western Wisconsin Health. Both businesses are members of the chamber. Klopp's school highlights include being captain of the football, basketball, and baseball teams, as well as participating in Bowls for the Soul, BW Hoop Troop, and BW Developmental Youth Football. Klopp's accomplishments have earned him a football scholarship with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he plans to major in business. He would like to eventually follow in his father's footsteps and work his way up the ladder with a credit union.

Kopacz qualified for the scholarship through his father Mark Kopacz, with Xcel Energy which is a chamber member. Kopacz's school highlights include being captain of the football and basketball teams, helping organize a community blood drive, and involvement in 4-H, all while maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA. Kopacz will attend UW-La Crosse and major in microbiology. From there, he plans on attending medical school to specialize in pediatric care.

Eligibility for the scholarships are open to all chamber member business owners, employees or their children. Applicants are required to write an essay focusing on their community involvement, leadership roles they've held, deserving qualities and how they plan to use their education and future career plans to support and grow their local community.