ArtZ Gallery announces July featured artists

Smith's family has been residents of Siren for 40 years. He has taught K-12 art in both Webster and Siren school districts. He usually works with wood and combines that with objects from the past. Smith admires the craftsmanship of these objects and incorporates them into new environments. This kind of art is called, "Found Object Sculpture."

"This form of art allows me to use my imagination to speak about my thoughts and ideas. I view theses sculptures as my journey through life. It allows me to be serious and humorous. I hope you can tell the difference!" said Smith.

Smith believes art, like life, is continually problem-solving. To him life is like visiting the lost and found every day.

Megan A. Schmidt

Ever since Schmidt was a young girl, she has left a trail of dried paint on nice carpet, clothes and once on her older sister's hair spray for revenge. She has always loved experimenting, creating and spending time outside. She remembers as a child bundling up and lying under a pine tree weighted down with snow at dusk.

"It was magical watching the snowflakes appear out of the twilight. I loved being alone in the quiet, curled up in the snow. I felt like I was camouflaged into the landscape and truly alive," Schmidt said.

Every time she paints outside, she feels that connected peace with nature and wants to share those moments with others through her paintings.

"I love trying to capture how light can illuminate an ordinary tree and cast a wonderful shadow on the other side of it. It makes me realize nothing is ordinary, there is amazing beauty everywhere," Schmidt said.

Brenda Haack

"My life to date has been a journey to find my creative voice; to share my love of simple, quiet beauty. I am fascinated by things that have many lives — re-purposing of materials is important to my approach in jewelry design," Haack said.

Haack works primarily with silver, gold, enamel and stone to create simple, organic forms. She gathers stones from the shores of Lake Superior. The stones are precious to her because they are ancient and strong, yet soft and smooth from years of tumbling in the surf. For years she lived on a small lake in northwest Wisconsin and became mesmerized by the movement and colors of the water, sand, and shore. These are the colors and shapes that inform and inspire her work. She has studied with many metal-smiths and enamel artists to learn just how to translate her visions into real form.

"My goal with every piece of jewelry that I make is to share a piece of my heart and soul. My intention is that my Dragonfly and Damsel creative designs will become for you a wearable piece of art," Haack said.

artZ Gallery is an artist-owned and operated gallery with changing monthly exhibits featuring member and guest artist. artZ Gallery is located at 208 Keller Ave. in Amery. Artist interested in exhibiting can get application information at the Gallery or visit artzgallery.org.