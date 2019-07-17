Search
    Photos: Godspeed to the troops of the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry

    By Tom Lindfors Today at 2:59 p.m.
    A last hug between a father and son Wednesday morning at the New Richmond Armory before the 128th Infantry departed to deploy to Afghanistan. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 9
    A soldier shares an embrace before departing from the New Richmond Armory with the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry for deployment to Afghanistan. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 9
    New Richmond Mayor Fred Horne with some last words and heartfelt best wishes for the soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry before they departed for deployment to Afghanistan. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 9
    Godspeed to the troops of the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 9
    Family and friends joined community members lining Knowles Ave. early Wednesday morning, July 17, to support the soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry as they departed from the New Richmond Armory for deployment to Afghanistan. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 9
    One last kiss before the soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry departed from the New Richmond Armory for deployment to Afghanistan. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 9
    Community members lined Knowles Ave. early Wednesday morning, July 17, in support of the soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry as they departed from the New Richmond Armory for deployment to Afghanistan. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 9
    Soldier Dillon Carlson and his dog Jayce Wednesday morning at the New Richmond ARmory before departing with the 128th Infantry for deployment to Afghanistan. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 9
    Soldier Dustin Weinert hugged his son Theo before departing from the New Richmond Armory with the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry for deployment to Afghanistan. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 9

    There were plenty of tears and cheers early Wednesday morning as the men and women of the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry boarded buses at the New Richmond Armory and headed down Knowles Avenue on their way to a yearlong deployment in Afghanistan.

    The reality of "serving" and the bond between service men and women were both on display in the warm morning sun as family members and friends shared hugs and recited contact information in the Armory parking lot.

    Just across the road, a vintage fighter plane stood as a reminder of the legacy of service handed down from one generation of soldiers to the next.

