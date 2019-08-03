Rod and gun club archers donate to autism support group

"They are a fantastic organization that provides support to anyone with a disability. It was a great charity to work with and we look forward to supporting them in the future," said Jennifer Ostertag, of New Richmond. "Our archery group of members decided to start donating the proceeds we make at our 3D Archery Shoots to local charities. We chose the Autism Support Group of St. Croix Valley for our first charity because there are a few families at our club who have been touched by Autism and other disabilities. It's amazing to be able to give back to our community."