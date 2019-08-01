Beverly was secretive. She was 17 when she gave birth to Evelyn Dade and she and her family revealed nothing to Howard or others.

Howard was in the merchant marines and fled the Midwest on his Harley Davidson to find a job in Florida, still not knowing Beverly had given birth to a baby girl. He might've suspected she was pregnant a second time right before he left—but of course, he wouldn't have known it was the second time.

Evelyn grew up healthy in Oconomowoc, Wis. as Sally among a different family.

At 6 or 7 years old, Sally found out she had been adopted when she was only 13 months old. Her brother, with whom she grew up, was adopted from a different family too.

Sally said she remembers being teased in school about being adopted.

"I very distinctly remember it and I said, 'My parents chose me, yours were stuck with you'. And they never bothered me after that at all."

Now age 72, Sally lives in River Falls with the married name Sally Anton. She lived her whole life knowing nothing of Beverly or Howard. She had no idea her birth had been such a well-kept secret. The secret died with Beverly who passed in La Crosse in 1999.

But with today's ancestral technology accessible to millions around the world and the extensive reach of the world wide web, things really aren't so secretive after all.

For Christmas last year, Sally received an Ancestry DNA testing kit from a long-time high school girlfriend.

Sally had attempted to gather her family history herself by requesting health records from the state of Wisconsin when she was pregnant years ago, but her attempt was thwarted by state limitations.

The state only informed her of her mother's age at the time of birth and that her father had dropped out of school and was a mechanic.

Sally's adoptive mother was just as tight-lipped.

"I can't swear to it, I think she (my adoptive mother) was worried that I might be more into my biological parents than them but that wouldn't happen. They raised me, they did ok," Sally said.

Not long before her death her adoptive mother told Sally her birth name, Evelyn Dade.

It wasn't until Sally sent in her new home DNA testing kit and created an ancestry search account online that she began to fit the mysterious pieces together.

The first name on the DNA match site was the last name Dade. A first clue, which Sally knew to be a solid one.

"I emailed that name on Ancestry, and she knew my mom, my cousins and she was actually a cousin. Her name was Theresa and her daughter was Danielle who does the Dade family tree. She (Theresa) gave me the name of my half sister," Sally said.

Linda was her name, and Sally began communicating consistently with her new half sister over the phone and email. Sally was able to see her birth mother for the first time in a photograph sent via email from Linda.

The two tried to guess who Sally's father was, as still no one had known because of Beverly's lifelong secret.

Linda asked Sally about a certain username which popped up on her DNA match site.

Sally found that same username on her match site as well.

"I know who your dad is," Linda said, making the connection.

The username was from a daughter of Howard's, who he had with his wife. This daughter was Sally's half sister and Linda was actually her full blood sister.

In a whirlwind of information, names and adopting the idea of having many new relatives, Sally was in for one more surprise: Her father, Howard, was still alive.

Thanks to a gift of airline miles from her high school friend who also had given her the DNA testing kit, Sally visited Linda and Howard in June of this year in Sarasota, Fla. for free.

Linda had met their dad when she was in her 30s. Linda lived not far from Howard in Florida.

"Dad was alive and kicking. He's as sharp as a tack," Sally said. Howard is now 95 years old. "Linda asked him over the phone, 'How would you like another daughter?' And he says, 'Well, there's always room for one more'."

Howard had worked until he was 90 at a Honda distributorship and raced and repaired motorcycles. He drives a black Mustang and those close to him call him Uncle Ken, a nickname derived from his middle name Kenneth.

"It could have gone really badly. He could have not believed it or not wanted to hear it, but when he found out about Linda he accepted her right away. But I was a surprise," Sally said.

Skepticism over whether or not Sally was a true relative dissipated when another DNA test was submitted.

Sally saw her father twice while on her four-day trip to Florida. The day after she returned home to River Falls, Sally received a phone call from Howard asking if she made it home alright.

Her adoptive brother had also found his biological family a few years ago, but had told most of the details to Sally's husband, Andy Anton.

Andy said the family told Sally's brother that he was lucky to have been adopted and the mother wanted "nothing to do with him".

"You really want the happy ending. My ending," Sally said. "I consider myself very lucky for him to say there's room for one more and come on down, I'll meet you."